FEATURE: Four data-handling tips for small businesses

In the modern business landscape, handling data is unavoidable.

Regardless of your business’ size, you will need to use data in some capacity if you want to thrive.

Not to mention that without the right data management processes in place, you run many risks – ranging from misinformed business strategies to lawsuits and insolvency.

Because of this, knowing how to correctly handle data is vital. Yet as a small business, it can be difficult to know where to start.

With this in mind, we’re sharing our four best data-handling tips for small businesses below.

1. Ensure data compliance

Before anything else, you must ensure compliance with laws like the Data Protection Act and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Needless to say, your business can land in serious trouble if you aren’t careful – ranging from brand damage at best to prison sentences at worst.

Here are some basics steps you should follow to ensure data compliance:

– List which of your services collect and use personal data

– Ensure there is a legal basis for this data processing

– Confirm whether you can uphold your obligations to customers, as described in GDPR

– Review your customer contracts are compliant

– Designate an internal Data Protection Officer

Depending on the nature of your business, you may find it necessary to enlist the help of an expert to ensure compliance.

2. Backup your data

You need to take measures so that your business doesn’t lose data. The most important thing you can do is regularly back up your databases.

Nowadays, you can back up data to cloud storage solutions, however, it’s a good idea transfer data between devices using USB cables to external hard drives for extra security.

Solutions such as the cloud exist to automate the process, offering you a simple and efficient solution for safeguarding against data loss.

3. Keep your network secure

A recent study published by Statista found that almost 20 per cent of UK businesses reported having a cyber security breach once per month from 2021-2022.

Hacking into wireless networks is one of the ways that criminals can access your business’ data.

It’s vital you do everything you can to stop them from gaining access to your systems.

As a start, switch your router to the strongest available encryption setting.

Then, make sure that your broadcasting function is switched off – this will make your network ‘invisible’ to nearby devices.

4. Educate your employees

As people who are likely to come into contact with your business’ data on a regular basis, it’s important that your employees understand how important it is and how to handle it correctly.

You need to facilitate this understanding, by delivering effective training – not just during onboarding but also throughout the year with refresher courses.

Handling data safely and effectively is especially challenging for small businesses.

Yet by following the advice above, you can lay the foundations of a secure data management system.