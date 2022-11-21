Nantwich church railway raises thousands for children’s charities

Nantwich Methodist Church is full steam ahead with its fundraising thanks to weekly miniature railway events, writes Jonathan White.

And it’s now clocked up more than £15,000 for charity in a decade of staging the live steam train journeys at its Hospital Street base.

The train rides are free, with donations offered voluntarily, and run every Saturday from 10am to 12pm on their outdoor 7 1/4″ gauge track adjacent to the church.

There is also a chance to view a OO gauge model railway with the scenery made by church volunteer David Maidment and children from the church’s Saturday morning ‘Drop ‘n’ Shop’ club.

On Saturday November 12, the church railway was joined by Gerald Newbrook who displayed his hand-built scale-model of a ‘Crewe Tractor’.

The Crewe Tractor was made in Crewe Locomotive works in 1916 and 1917 for use on the temporary narrow-gauge railways in France during the Great War.

The church supports four children’s charities – Action for Children, Hope House, Under the Mango Tree, and Railway Children.

For further information relating to Nantwich Methodist Church visit https://www.nantwichmethodist.co.uk/