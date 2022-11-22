Santa is on his way to Nantwich and Crewe!

Santa has unveiled his December calendar for visiting Nantwich, Crewe and surrounding villages this festive season.

The traditional Santa Float, organised by Crewe and Nantwich Round Table, starts its journey on December 1.

And organisers, like last year, have set up an online just-giving page for donations.

“It is hoped that even during what are difficult times for many families that we can raise much needed funds for the local area,” said a spokesperson.

It starts at Shavington on December 1 and 2, before moving to Audlem on December 3 and 4.

It returns to Shavington on December 5 and 6, and moves to Hough and Weston on December 7 and on to Wrenbury and Aston on December 8.

Then it moves to Wybunbury and Basford on the 9th.

On Saturday December 10, it will be in Nantwich Town Square and then moves to Willaston village on December 12 and 13.

On December 14, it arrives in the Barony Park area of Nantwich, then on to Crewe Road area of Nantwich on the 15th.

It will arrive in the London Road area in Nantwich on December 16, and back to Wychwood Village on December 17.

Finally on Monday December 19, Santa will arrive in Worleston and Barbridge.

Detailed route maps will be posted on day, showing specific areas Santa will be covering.

The spokesperson added: “We have also secured some amazingly generous sponsorship from various local businesses so that the costs of actually running the float (insurance, fuel etc) has been covered so all funds raised will go directly to local good causes.

“I’m sure you’ll join us in thanking them all.”

You can donate here http://justgiving.com/page/roundtablesanta

Support has come from local businesses including ABP Motorsport, Watts Mortgage & Wealth Management, Premier Auto Detailing & Auto Storage, J A Roberts Building Contractors, Alextra Group Scanlans Plant Hire LTD, Cheerbrooks Farm Shop And Cafe, Wright Letting & Management, AH Tree Surgeon, Davies Osteopaths – Cheshire.