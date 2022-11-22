Writer’s appeal for book on Nantwich WW2 pilot killed in action

A writer has appealed for help as he compiles a book about a Nantwich pilot killed in action during World War 2.

Mark Potts is putting together the story of Joseph Wheeler, of No 83 Squadron.

Joseph (pictured) spent his early days in Nantwich and surrounding areas before being called up to fight.

He was killed in action on July 25, 1944 while flying in a Lancaster bomber over Stuttgart.

“It tells a remarkable story of his 33 operational flights and I am currently compiling a book about his exploits,” said Mark.

“I’m appealing for anyone who has any further photographs of Joseph or any information about his early days in Nantwich to get in touch.”

Joseph lived at 4 Malbank and went to the Church of England School in Market Street.

“After leaving school he has jobs in a boot factory in Market Street and a job on Crewe Station,” added Mark.

“He then moved to work at Madeley Railway station as a goods porter. Enlisted in the RAF in February 1943.”

Anyone who can help Mark can contact him on email [email protected] or mobile: 07503178132.