Crewe Vagrants Sports Club launch floodlight appeal

Crewe Vagrants Sports Club in Willaston have launched a funding bid to replace floodlights for its well-used astro pitch.

The current floodlights were installed in 1994 and have served exceptionally well over the past 28 years.

The pitch was upgraded seven years ago but the floodlights now need to be replaced with a more modern design.

It will help reduce the club’s carbon footprint, provide better lighting and increase safety.

The pitch is used by Crewe Vagrants Hockey Club, local football leagues, schools, holiday activity clubs, members of the community, local Universities British University & College Sports and more.

Crewe Vagrants Hockey Club started free walking hockey sessions during the Commonwealth Games in the summer.

And these sessions were hailed a huge success leading to regular weekly sessions.

The junior sections at Crewe Vagrants Hockey Club have also grown rapidly in recent years, rising from 50 to 100 4-18 year olds in three years.

Members train on evenings and having monthly tournaments with other clubs.

Local 7-a-side football leagues also use the facilities and sports holiday clubs are also staged there.

A Crewe Vagrants Sports Club spokesperson said: “The continued use and popularity of the astro is ever growing.

“It is bringing more and more groups together.

“Without the replacement of the floodlights this will seriously impact how many people can use the Astro.

“Through the darker months, the lights are on from 5pm.

“Most evening activities start at 6pm. To continue to allow people to be active and take part in a variety of sports the replacement is essential.”

In 2020, the club raised more than £7,000 to help support the club during Covid.

This was spent on keeping the Vagrants afloat during lockdown and paying for the regular bills while the club had no income.

The spokesperson added: “The club is still feeling the impacts of Covid-19.

“We’ve lost out on £100,000s of business due to lack of events, no sports and still having costs to pay.

“This has massively put back our planned renewal of the floodlights, and therefore we are asking for help.

“We seek the assistance of all our current members, past members, friends, community and supporters in raising funds to help with the costs of replacing the floodlights so we can continue to provide superb sports facilities in our community.”

Fundraising events already completed include a 24-hour bike-a-thon and a cake sale.

To support the appeal and to donate, visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/crewe-vagrants-sports-club-floodlight-appeal#start

Local businesses who have already donated include Cheerbrook Farm Shop, Scrunchie Shack UK, Hickorys Gresty Green, Hayley Driver Physiotherapy, Radcliffe Group, and Dragon hockey.

(Image courtesy of Crewe Vagrants Sports Club)