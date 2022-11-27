ROUND-UP: Crewe Regional Sunday League latest

League leaders Betley won a high-scoring thriller at Winsford’s George & Dragon in the Crewe Regional Sunday League Premier Division.
With the Knights Grange pitches being declared unplayable, the game was played at Winsford Academy and Betley won 5-4.
Danny Lavalette netted four for the visitors, with Nathan Cliffe also on target.
Robbie Hatton and Perry Bircumshaw both scored twice for George & Dragon.
NHB stay in second place after their 1-3 win at Audlem, thanks to goals from Matty Ashbrook (2) and Nick Ball.
It was an improved performance from Audlem, whose goal came from last season’s leading goal scorer Nick Gregory, who rejoined the club this week after playing for White Horse in Division One.
Cooper Buckley are joint second after their 4-3 victory over Broadhurst FC.
The Cooper Buckley goals came from Taylor Vickers, Luke Gillan, Pavel Abramovich and Nathan Dyer, while Stuart Watt (2) and James Crowther were on target for the visitors.
In Division One, league leaders Sandbach Town were given a shock when White Horse were 0-2 up at half time, thanks to two more goals from Tom Royle, who is having an excellent season.
The home side fought back to end up with a 2-2 draw, after Henry Baker and Harry Cain scored.
Second placed Faddiley went behind to Cheshire Cat when Tom Dawson netted, but they equalised almost at once with a Joe Wood header.
A 40-yard run and goal by Brandon Mighten put Faddiley 1-2 ahead, and they sealed a 1-3 victory with a late strike by Richard Ford.
Raven Salvador took the lead against Leighton FC with a goal from Matt Hole, but Leighton FC made it 1-1 with the last kick of the first half, and went on to win 1-3, thanks to goals from Rob Sutton (2) and Nathan Schofield.
JS Bailey suffered another heavy defeat, going down 0-9 to C & N Utd., whose marksmen were Steve Lloyd (3), Chris Worstencroft, Rhys Bennett, Jack Cope, Tim Morris, Josh Heath and Mark Tinsley.
The three postponed fixtures were all called off because of waterlogged pitches.
