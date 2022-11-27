Stapeley footbridge to be rebuilt and opened in December

A wooden footbridge in Nantwich which has been out of action for months due to its dangerous condition, is to be finally rebuilt and open in time for Christmas.
The structure provides a popular route linking Massey Close in Stapeley and Beechwood Close where local shops and takeaways are based, as well as nearby Pear Tree Primary School and Cronkinson pub.
It was closed with barriers at each end during the school summer holidays due its poor state.
Vandals then caused further damage to the structure which forced landowners Vistry Homes to erect higher fencing to seal it off.
Stapeley Ward councillors Peter Groves and Andrew Martin met with Vistry Homes, who own the land, in a bid to get the current dilapidated and unsafe bridge replaced.
Cllr Groves said: “After an onsite meeting with the director, I am delighted to confirm that Vistry are going to replace the current structure with a new wooden bridge.
“The bridge manufacturers have programmed the installation to take place on December 5 and expect the required works to last around two weeks to complete, so hopefully it will reopen in time for Christmas.
“As the local Ward Councillors, we are aware of the inconvenience the bridge being closed has caused and are pleased that the matter will soon be resolved.”
Cllr Martin had earlier in the year offered to put some of his Ward budget towards the repairs to get the footway opened sooner.
Cheshire East Council say they were not able to carry out repairs as the bridge is on private land linking the two streets.
Recent Comments