Need Golf Centre in Nantwich to unveil Toptracer technology

Golfers visiting the Need Golf Centre in Nantwich will soon be able to use Toptracer technology in all of its 15 floodlight bays.

Toptracer provides the same ball tracing technology seen on televised golf tournaments tracking the shots of the world’s best players.

And James and Sophie Need, owners of the centre on Main Road near Reaseheath College, hope investing will put it on the path to becoming one of the best golf centres in the UK.

Sophie said: “We are really excited to invest and upgrade our facility to offer this amazing golf technology, to the community and surrounding areas.

“Toptracer is now transforming the everyday driving range experience as well.

“Guests of all ages and ability levels can play a variety of fun and skill-based games, compete against friends, see their shot trace, and receive instant data on interactive game screens.

“Toptracer isn’t just a training aid for golfers and its games are fun and interactive for non golfers just wanting to give it a go, all abilities and families can play it all year round.

“We just know the benefits it can bring and look forward to aiding Nantwich’s best players to be even better and equally introducing more families and individuals to the sport, as a fun-filled afternoon or evening activity.”

Sophie and husband James opened their centre three years ago and it has proved a popular attraction as other local courses closed down.

“Since launching our business we have been taken back by the local support we have received,” added Sophie.

“Advancing and investing in the business feels of such value to the local golfing community and we owe it to them to continue to grow and advance.

“Our goal is to be the best driving range and golf academy in the UK and by partnering with Toptracer we are most definitely on our way.”

The Need Golf centre has nearly 60,000 instagram followers, and over 500,000 views on its tiktok videos.

Now they are planning a public launch of its Toptracer technology on Thursday December 29.

There will be discounts, competitions, prizes, golf-pro tips and a Q and A with James Need.

For more details visit the centre’s website here.