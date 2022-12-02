Former farm buildings in Aston to become housing, council agrees

Dilapidated traditional brick buildings at a former farm in Aston near Nantwich are to be converted for housing, writes Belinda Ryan.

Planning permission was previously granted for the re-use of the buildings at The Royals on Whitchurch Road for residential use, but that permission has lapsed.

At the time of the original permission the buildings were still in use and the intention was to relocate the farm elsewhere.

Now they are now no longer in use and Cheshire East’s planning officers said it was clear they are no longer suitable for modern farming and, to safeguard them from dereliction or future loss, they considered conversion is an acceptable form of development.

Planning officer Dan Evans told Wednesday’s meeting of the southern planning committee eight dwellings were proposed for the site.

“These are brick buildings,” said Mr Evans.

“They are starting to look rather unused at the moment, so clearly we want to find an alternative use to seek their retention, given their probably non-designated heritage status.”

He said there were no objections to the design or residential amenity.

No objections had been made in terms of highways implications and the public right of way, which runs through the driveway, is not impacted.

Cllr Sarah Pochin, pictured, (Bunbury, Non-grouped) proposed the application be approved.

“I don’t have any issue with this. It’s a totally dilapidated site. It looks like it’s going to be a lovely development,” she said.

“There’s many around rurally now, but in this particular instance the site is going to wrack and ruin.”

Wrenbury Ward councillor Stan Davies (Con) seconded the approval, saying it was shame it couldn’t have been retained as a farm but the buildings had to be used for something.

The vote to approve was unanimous.