New Year’s Eve comedy special comes to Nantwich Civic Hall

The New Year’s Comedy Special returns to Nantwich Civic Hall on New Year’s Eve with a star-studded bill of comedy followed by a disco.

Hosting the event is Dave Williams, who has been a full-time comedian since 1998, and is booked both as stand-up and compere by a range of venues/promoters.

An international circuit stalwart, Dave has performed in several countries.

In Australia, he headlines the Sydney Comedy Store as well as headlining shows in Singapore, Hong Kong, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha.

The first act of the night is Chris Washington.

The Wigan-born funnyman won Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards in 2017 and hasn’t looked back since.

Chris now headlines all over the country and has appeared on both ‘Mock The Week’ & ‘Live At The Apollo’.

He has bags of Northern charm, with an honest, natural, down to earth, conversational delivery.

Next up is Daliso Chaponda, the Malawian stand up comedian who began his career in Canada with the acclaimed one man show, Feed This Black Man.

Later moving to South Africa and then to the UK, he established himself on the comedy club circuit.

Daliso’s big opportunity came when he auditioned for the television series Britain’s Got Talent, coming third in the competition.

He then created his BBC Radio 4 series, Daliso Chaponda: Citizen of Nowhere.

Closing the show is Nantwich favourite Justin Moorhouse, one of the best comedians in the UK.

Justin has never failed to do anything but take the roof off every time he’s played at Nantwich.

“We’re delighted that Justin agreed to spend New Year’s Eve with us and we’re confident the audience will feel the same way,” said Civic Comedy promoters.

Tickets are £20 and are available from Nantwich Civic Hall and online Seetickets here