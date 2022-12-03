Cheshire College Principal awarded OBE by King Charles

The Principal and CEO of Cheshire College – South & West has officially been awarded an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) Honour by King Charles III.

Jasbir Dheshi collected the honour made for his services to education.

The Investiture ceremony, on November 29 at Windsor Castle, took place after Dhesi was named in the late Queen’s Birthday Honours List during the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations.

In his almost three decades of service within the sector, across North Wales and Cheshire, Dhesi has been a champion of Education and skills.

He has worked with employers and partners to support economic growth and development within the region and its surrounding areas.

On receiving the honour, Dhesi, said: “I am truly humbled to receive this honour.

“I once again would like to thank the colleagues I have worked, and continue to work, alongside of, and the leaders, friends and family that inspired and mentored me in my career.

“I have been given amazing opportunities and support, in essence a reflection of what Further Education is all about.

“Looking ahead at how much more myself and the team around me can achieve, we have so many exciting plans for the future.

“I want to look back and be able to say ‘Wow we really achieved a lot for our students, communities, employers and the region’.”

Joining Yale College, Wrexham in 1992, Dhesi rose to the position of Principal 19 years later.

He left to become the new Principal/CEO of South Cheshire College, having led Yale College into a merger with Deeside College to create Coleg Cambria.

In 2017, he led on a second successful merger of South Cheshire College and West Cheshire College, forming what is now known as Cheshire College – South & West.

It is the largest Further Education provider in the region with 11,000 learners and 11,000 apprentices.

In total, £165 million has been invested in to Cheshire College to provide technology and bespoke training facilities.

It offers A Levels, full-time courses, apprenticeships, and part-time courses for adults and Higher Education.

Dhesi is a member of the Employers’ Skills and Education Board of Cheshire & Warrington Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP), and represents all Cheshire and Warrington colleges and training providers.

He is also an active member on the Crewe Town Investment Board, Chair of North Wales Science Board, a Director of Cheshire Commonwealth Association and Trustee of Shavington Academy.