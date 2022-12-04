Nantwich gets festive with Christmas shop window displays

Independent retailers in Nantwich joining in the festive spirit by showing their eye-catching Christmas window displays and frontages, writes Jonathan White.

The shop window display at Wendy’s Florist on Hospital Street features a scale model of the frontage of their business and adjacent businesses (Foundations women’s boutique, Bizzybods children’s boutique, The Cheese Shop artisan cheeses, Brookshaws of Nantwich).

It’s made with recycled materials including cardboard and cereal boxes, along with models of shoppers on a snowy street.

This year, a photograph of the Wendy’s Florist window display has been turned into a charity fund-raising Christmas card. The card costs £3, with printing help provided by Johnson’s Printers.

The card can be purchased from several independent shops in the town including Wendy’s Florists, Foundations, The Cheese Shop, Brookshaws of Nantwich, Arabella ladies designer wear boutique, Chrissies ladies accessories and clothing boutique, Rosie’s Beauty, Missy’s Beauty Boutique, and Rodney Densem Wines.

Funds made from the sale of the card will go towards three charities: Parkinson’s UK, Alzheimer’s Society, and the Leighton Hospital Neonatal Unit.

Nantwich Town Council have also worked their magic with their fantastic lights, decorations and fir trees in the town’s streets, Town Square, Market Hall, and Civic Hall.

Free parking is available on the Cheshire East Council car parks in Nantwich at Snow Hill, Civic Hall and Bowling Green from 10am on Saturday December 10, Thursday December 15, Saturday December 17 and Thursday December 22.

The scheme is designed to boost the town’s economy in the festive season.

Thursdays and Saturdays are also market days in the town.

(All images courtesy of Jonathan White)