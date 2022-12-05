Everybody presents Junior Awards to South Cheshire youngsters

Youngsters across South Cheshire have been honoured at the Everybody Health and Leisure 2022 Junior Awards.

The awards recognised children aged 5-11 for their inspirational efforts and contributions to local sporting and activity success.

Junior Helper of the Year winner is Isabella McKinney, aged nine, from Nantwich (pictured).

Bella is a keen sportsperson and dancer completing 12 hours of gymnastics training a week.

She has helped to raise money for the Wingate Centre in Wrenbury over the past few years, and made a difference in the children’s lives who attend the centre.

When she was aged six, Bella completed a 1000m swim to raise £1,800 for the centre.

Sports Personality of the Year (5-8 years old) went to Thea Heys, eight, from Haslington.

Thea started her Karate journey at just four years old gaining her first belt in July 2019.

She has won medals at National and International level and is due to take her black belt in March next year at eight years old.

Thea took to Karate naturally and loved training and making new friends along the way. She gained a bronze at the English Karate Academy and has gone on to gain a silver medal internationally and most recently Gold at The English Karate Academy.

Family of the Year Winner went to the Frost Family, from Crewe.

With five children all in sports up to National level, mum is taxi driver and volunteer coach in a dance troupe and as a pre-school coach for gymnastics.

Thea became seriously ill and lost all ability to co-ordinate. She had achieved British medals at gymnastics and fought back this year to become part of the British representative team.

Tirana Frost achieved high level medals at British Championships and although took time away she has now returned to gymnastics.

John Frost is a great boxer and is about to compete in his first bout. He trains three times a week at LSGCA gymnastics club.

Junior Achiever of the Year Finalist Ruby Stonier has won bronze and gold medals with her local swimming club (Crewe Flyers’) at the Crewe Lifestyle Centre.

And Sports Personality of the Year (9-11 years old) Finalist Izzy Hubbard competes in the regional squad at Rising Phoenix gymnastics club, recently winning an array of medals at her competitions.

Kerry Shea, Director of Health & Communities at Everybody Health and Leisure, said: “Presenting the Junior Awards get better every year and it’s amazing to see how many talented children we have across Cheshire East.

“Going out to the children’s clubs and schools was great, with the finalists and winners being recognised for their amazing efforts in sport and activity.”