Staff at Bakkavor in Crewe given healthy help in “wellbeing week”

Staff at Bakkavor in Crewe have good physical and mental health at the top of their agenda.

Three colleagues from the Crewe team have enrolled as Wellness Champions, aimed at reinforcing Bakkavor’s core wellbeing values.

The Wellness Champions support colleagues by engaging in communication and providing access to all the health and wellbeing information provided by the company.

“Know Your Numbers” is a programme that tests and monitors various physical features of the body, including weight, height, blood pressure.

The results give an indication of overall health and help alert to areas of physical health that may need addressing.

Bakkavor Crewe also offers colleagues access to physio sessions free of charge, and introduced free flu vaccines for staff.

David Brown, Head of Operations at Bakkavor Crewe Pizza and Bread, said: “It’s been a real pleasure seeing these wellbeing initiatives come to life.

“The importance of both physical and mental health is absolutely fundamental to overall wellbeing and we put a lot of emphasis on that at Bakkavor.

“A healthy workspace is a happy workplace, and we are determined that everyone here knows how valued they are.

“We have put many wellbeing initiatives into place including access to physio sessions, free blood pressure checks, flu jabs and the Bakkavor Wellbeing Toolkit.

“We have seen huge support from our members which is absolutely fantastic, and so much enthusiasm from our SEF team as well.

“Not only is there a great willingness to learn, train and take on roles of responsibility, such as our Wellbeing Champions, but also – so many of our great ideas have actually come directly from our colleagues.”