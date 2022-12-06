READER’S LETTER: Where is Govt’s 10-year “Plan for Dementia”?

Dear Editor,

Dementia is the UK’s biggest killer, and one of the greatest health challenges facing society.

Earlier this year the UK Government announced a ‘visionary’ 10-year Plan for Dementia, aiming to increase diagnosis and support people with their health and care needs.

This announcement provided hope for the 900,000 living with dementia in the UK.

The Government promised to publish the plan by the end of 2022 – but we are still waiting, and my patience is wearing thin.

With a change in Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, not once, not twice, but three times since July, progress on the 10-Year Plan for Dementia has stalled.

And now, 19 times over, the Government have responded to questioning, stating “further information will be available in due course”.

While I am thrilled by the recent positive drug trial results, they give hope for the future, but for those living in the now, this lack of clear direction from the Government is costing them time and hope.

Dementia is long overdue a plan, and people affected by dementia are long overdue the respect and consideration they deserve.

But without delivering on their commitments, the Government are making a clear statement; dementia is not their priority.

Publishing a plan to improve the lives of people affected by dementia is so important to me because my stepfather suffered with this terrible disease.

There was little practical help available. We slowly watched him disappear into himself. This needs to change.

The Government must publish the 10-year Plan for Dementia now and help people in this area affected by dementia live more fulfilled and less fearful lives.

Dementia doesn’t wait for due course – we need a #PlanD now.

Yours,

Neil

Crewe and Nantwich