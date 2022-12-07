Christmas fundraising concert held at Acton St Mary’s Church

A Christmas concert featuring The Funky Choir at St Mary’s Church on Monks Lane in Acton has helped raise vital funds for charity, writes Jonathan White.

The Funky Choir, which formed in 2010 in Nantwich, performed a mixture of pop, jazz, gospel, rock and rhythm and blues music in the first half.

After the interval the choir changed into Christmas hats and jumpers and performed a range of traditional and contemporary Christmas songs.

The concert reached a crescendo with a moving acapella version of ‘The Lord’s My Shepherd (And I Will Trust In You Alone)’, which received a standing ovation from the audience.

Mulled wine and mince pies were served during the interval.

There was also a prize raffle. Proceeds from the concert raised valuable funds for St Mary’s Church, a Grade 1 listed building.

Prior to the concert, Stephan Davies of St Mary’s Acton, Jessica Thayer and Nick Thayer, Chairman, Nantwich Concert Band, presented a cheque for £2,317.10 to Phil Reade, of Nantwich & District Branch of the Royal British Legion.

The money was raised during a “The Proms Acton” concert on Remembrance Sunday.

The concert featured the highly acclaimed Nantwich Concert Band, conducted by musical director Nick Birch, and talented soprano Jessica Thayer.

The Royal British Legion support the Armed Forces community and run the Poppy Appeal.

The church has also hosted a ‘Christmas Tree Festival’ and organised a Christmas walk on Sunday through Dorfold Hall estate by kind permission of the owners.

Acton CE Primary Academy Choir opened the festival on Friday December 2.

A representative from St Mary’s Church, Acton said: “Our Christmas Tree Festival has been superb; the church looks wonderfully festive, and the various events and activities have provided something special for everyone.”

Phil Reade, Chairman, Nantwich & District Branch of the Royal British Legion, said: “It was a huge privilege to accept a cheque of £2,317.10 from money raised by supporters of ‘The Proms Acton’, held at St Mary’s Church Acton on behalf of the Poppy Appeal.”

Jan McKeown, Poppy Appeal Coordinator for Nantwich, said: “The Proms at Acton St Mary’s was a superb event and has raised a fantastic amount for which we are so grateful.

“All contributions made go towards the life-changing work carried out in supporting our veterans past and present, so I want to give a really big thank you to everyone who has supported and contributed to the appeal this year. Thank you, Nantwich.”

Future events at St Mary’s Church, Acton:

Sunday 18th December – 10am Messy Church, 5pm Carol Service.

Wednesday 21st December – 10:30am Communion.

Saturday 24th December (Christmas Eve) – 4:30pm Christingle, 11:30pm Midnight Communion.

Sunday 25th December (Christmas Day) – 11am Communion

(Pics by Jonathan White)