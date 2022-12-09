Cheshire East Council launches winter bugs campaign

Cheshire East Council has launched a new public health campaign that visualises winter bugs currently circulating.

It comes as more deaths of children from the Strep A virus have been reported across the UK.

Bugs and viruses such as flu, colds, norovirus, RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), strep A and Covid-19 aren’t visible to the naked eye.

CEC says it hopes by showing viruses and bugs as physical bugs, residents will take additional measures to keep themselves and others bug free this winter.

Lower immunity levels this year means some people like those with underlying health conditions, the elderly and young children are more vulnerable to catching them.

Dr Matt Tyrer, director of public health at Cheshire East Council, said: “I am really pleased to support this campaign.

“I’m confident it will prompt residents to think more about their wellbeing and to better equip themselves to ward off illnesses and viruses.

“We are entering a crucial time of year for the NHS, with an expected rise in demand for care due to seasonal illnesses.

“Our local hospitals, like others across the country, are facing significant pressures, therefore everyone needs to do all they can to stay well and to help reduce this demand on GP and hospital services.

“Everyone has become more accustomed to washing their hands more regularly and using hand sanitiser frequently – this remains the best method of ensuring that bugs and viruses don’t spread, so we all must keep going with this and not be complacent.

“I would also urge all residents who are eligible, to get the Covid-19 autumn booster and flu jabs. The autumn booster is safe, effective and the best way to prevent serious illness from Covid-19.”

Councillor Jill Rhodes, chair of Cheshire East Council’s adults and health committee, said: “Winter is a challenging time for many people with underlying health conditions so we all need to be considerate by keeping our distance from others if we feel unwell and stay at home if we can.

“Christmas is just around the corner, and we all want to be well to enjoy the festive season with family and friends.

“It’s a good idea to keep homes ventilated where possible, to avoid the spread of bugs when indoors.

“Prepare in case you fall ill by having your medicine cabinet stocked up with over-the-counter products such as painkillers, cold and flu tablets, cough medicine, anti-diarrhoea tablets, rehydration powders and Covid-19 lateral flow tests.”

Autumn booster dose appointments of the Covid-19 vaccine can be booked on the NHS National Booking Service website, or by calling 119.

You can also get a Covid-19 vaccine without an appointment by searching for an NHS local walk-in vaccination clinic online.