Cast are all geared up for Crewe Lyceum Christmas Panto

Are you ready for panto? Oh yes you are.

The cast for this year’s production of Aladdin at Crewe Lyceum are busy rehearsing but some of them managed to take a break to chat with me earlier this week.

Kiera-Nicole is playing Princess Jasmine and says she can’t wait to be on stage.

“It’s not Christmas without Panto” she says.

Kiera-Nicole talks excitedly about seeing the reactions of the children in the audience.

Panto is great for encouraging participation, and breaking barriers.

“It’s exciting to be part of that,” she adds.

Thomas A Chan is playing Aladdin and has fallen in love with the Lyceum.

“When I walked out on stage for the first time, it just took my breath away,” he said.

“It’s such a lovely theatre.”

Originally from Canada, Thomas is also looking forward to experiencing the rich tradition that British Panto has to offer.

“It’s very exciting and I can’t wait to get started, and I hope it brings joy to people who come to watch it.”

Malcolm Lord, my favourite Panto Dame, is returning to The Lyceum for the sixth time.

“It’s a very welcoming theatre,” he said.

“The audiences in Crewe come out to have a good time, but they’re also very supportive and want you to do well.”

It’s going to be lots of fun and its wonderful to see the kids involved.

Jamie Kenna plays the baddie Abanaza, and says that “being on stage and taking part in panto is like nothing else in the world,” sometimes the noise from the audience is like being at a rock concert.

“It’s most children’s first experience of the theatre” and it’s important that they enjoy it and have a good time while their here.”

Aladdin is running at Crewe Lyceum from 16th December to 8th January.

(Words by Claire Faulkner)