2 days ago
Cheshire East Council launches winter bugs campaign
3 days ago
Nantwich venue’s £4,000 wedding giveaway won by lucky couple
4 days ago
Cheshire Police make 182 arrests in first festive weekend operation
4 days ago
Young Shavington truck fan Alfie enjoys VIP visit to Boughey
5 days ago
Rescue dog adopted in South Cheshire wins national award
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Cast are all geared up for Crewe Lyceum Christmas Panto

in Arts & Entertainment / What's On & Reviews December 11, 2022
crewe lyceum panto season 2022

Are you ready for panto? Oh yes you are.

The cast for this year’s production of Aladdin at Crewe Lyceum are busy rehearsing but some of them managed to take a break to chat with me earlier this week.

Kiera-Nicole is playing Princess Jasmine and says she can’t wait to be on stage.

“It’s not Christmas without Panto” she says.

Kiera-Nicole talks excitedly about seeing the reactions of the children in the audience.

Panto is great for encouraging participation, and breaking barriers.

“It’s exciting to be part of that,” she adds.

Thomas A Chan is playing Aladdin and has fallen in love with the Lyceum.

“When I walked out on stage for the first time, it just took my breath away,” he said.

“It’s such a lovely theatre.”

Originally from Canada, Thomas is also looking forward to experiencing the rich tradition that British Panto has to offer.

“It’s very exciting and I can’t wait to get started, and I hope it brings joy to people who come to watch it.”

Malcolm Lord, my favourite Panto Dame, is returning to The Lyceum for the sixth time.

“It’s a very welcoming theatre,” he said.

“The audiences in Crewe come out to have a good time, but they’re also very supportive and want you to do well.”

It’s going to be lots of fun and its wonderful to see the kids involved.

Jamie Kenna plays the baddie Abanaza, and says that “being on stage and taking part in panto is like nothing else in the world,” sometimes the noise from the audience is like being at a rock concert.

“It’s most children’s first experience of the theatre” and it’s important that they enjoy it and have a good time while their here.”

Aladdin is running at Crewe Lyceum from 16th December to 8th January.

(Words by Claire Faulkner)

Malcolm Lord - panto season
Malcolm Lord
Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.