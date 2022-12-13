Crewe & Nantwich MP Kieran Mullan to stand in next election

Crewe & Nantwich MP Kieran Mullan has announced he intends to stand again in the next general election, likely to be in 2024.

The Conservative MP, making the announcement on social media, had to confirm this month whether he intended to run again to represent the constituency where he has been MP since December 2019.

In his Facebook post, Dr Mullan cited what he feels are a range of achievements accomplished over the past three years.

He said: “I have learnt that there is a lot of hot air and rowing in politics, a lot of it unnecessary.

“Complex problems are made to seem simple as if there are easy answers when there aren’t.

“I have learnt that there are simply too many problems out there for any one MP to fix or any one government.

“I have learnt that the negativity you see on social media doesn’t reflect what most people think.

“But of course it is right that I ask myself – am I the right person for this job?

“Have I made a difference? That is what I am in this for, to make a difference.

“Party politics means I have to accept people judge me for not just where the government is successful, but where it isn’t.

“You have to take that on the chin and accept that. I wish there was a perfect political party to be a part of, but there isn’t.

“But it has been good to step back and reflect on my own record as an MP. You move from one thing to the next so quickly its easy to forget.”

In his post, Dr Mullan cites a number of “stand outs” including campaigning for a £22.9 million Crewe Town Deal and for a new £15 million A&E at Leighton Hospital.

He also lists campaigning for Alstom to receive the HS2 bogey construction contract at Crewe Works, and helping young people have a say over the new skate park for the Barony in Nantwich.

He was also involved in the campaign for a perimeter fence and injunction for the Barony Park to stop illegal encampments.

However, he has at times faced criticism for the way he has voted with the party on wider national issues, such as the environment.

His announcement added: “When I think about what I have done it makes me want to stick at it.

“So I have decided that I will stand for re-election.

“Thank you to everyone who stops me on the street or in the shops and says….keep up the good work.”