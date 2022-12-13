Everybody Foundation boosts charities with Christmas Toys Appeal

The Everybody Foundation has donated more than £2,700 worth of toys to vulnerable families across South Cheshire.

Toys have included board games, bop it, balls and fishing kits to small, local charities who work with families as part of the Christmas Toy Appeal.

Toys donated by Everybody Health and Leisure were equally split between Cheshire Buddies, Ruby’s Fund, Friends for Leisure and South Cheshire CLASP.

Hannah Whitley, Head of Grants and funding at Everybody Health and Leisure, said: “At this time of year and especially right now with the cost of living crisis at the forefront of everyone’s mind, it is so important to give back and Everybody has been donating toys to the Cheshire East community every Christmas for a few years now.

“It was so fun to get involved this year and give directly to some amazing local charities – We know they will give the toys to families who are truly in need and will be making some children very happy this Christmas!”

The Central Cheshire Buddies Scheme provides friendship to disabled young people and offers practical support to get involved in leisure activities (pictured above).

Louise Bailey Cheshire Buddies Project Manager, said: “This will make it an extra special Christmas for them.

“The children would all like to say a huge thank you to the Everybody Foundation for your kindness, it’s fantastic to see so many smiling faces.”

Ruby’s Fund is an inclusive sensory centre and social café for children and young people with additional needs and disabilities, to provide a safe and stimulating environment with their families and carers.

Helen Davies, Income Generation and Communication’s Manager at Ruby’s Fund, said: “Many of our families are feeling the pinch from the cost of living crisis so these toys were much appreciated.



“Meeting Todd the Tiger was also a highlight for us all!”

Friends for Leisure enables disabled children and young people to have access to and participate in everyday leisure activities.

Claire Addis, Fundraising Co-ordinator at Friends for Leisure, said: “We were amazed by the quantity and quality of gifts that have been donated to Friends for Leisure by Everybody Health & Leisure.

“The toys will mean so much to the local children and young people with disabilities who will use them and get hours of entertainment and enjoyment from them. We can’t thank Everybody enough!”

South Cheshire CLASP reaches out to lone parent families in the community to offer support by helping them and their children to increase confidence and self-esteem, improve family relationships, better cope with family breakdown, and improve their emotional health and wellbeing.



Sue Chapman, Project Co-ordinator at South Cheshire CLASP, said: “It was wonderful to receive such a generous donation of sports equipment and games.

“Our parents often grumble that their children spend too much time on games consoles; these gifts will ensure that they are more active. The timing of the donation couldn’t have been better.

“This Christmas, many of our parents can provide very little for their families.

“One parent called the air hockey game a ‘dream present’ for her children, who had loved playing it in an arcade.”

To find out more about Everybody visit their website www.everybody.org.uk/

