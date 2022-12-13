Wistaston Singers perform at Christmas Carol concert

Wistaston Singers performed their annual fund-raising Christmas Carol Concert at St Stephen’s Methodist Church in Crewe, writes Jonathan White.

Phil Houghton (Musical Director) and Clare Shackleton (Assistant Musical Director) alternated in introducing each song and soloist. Ann Farrington was the Accompanist.

The choir sang ‘Candlelight Carol’ (Rutter), ‘Away in a Manger’ (Trad.), ‘Let It Snow’ (Styne/Cahn), ‘Torches, Torches’ (Joubert), ‘Christmas at the Movies’ (Brymer), ‘O Holy Night’ (Adam), ‘White Christmas’ (Berlin), ‘The Heavens are Telling’ (Haydn), ‘A Christmas Blessing’ (Stopford), and ‘A Christmas Medley’ (various).

Amelia Shackleton played her Lever Harp in a solo to ‘In the Bleak Midwinter’ (Rossetti) and with the choir to ‘Silent Night’ (Gruber).

Chris White sang and played the ukulele in fancy dress to ‘Where Did My Snowman Go?’ (Krasnow, Poser and Venis) and ‘All I Want for Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth’ (Gardner).

The audience were invited to join the choir, with the lyrics printed in a programme, to ‘Once in Royal David’s City’ (Gauntlet), ‘See Amid the Winter’s Snow’ (Goss), ‘While Shepherds Watched’ (Trad.), ‘O Little Town of Bethlehem’ (Trad.), ‘Hark! The Herald Angels Sing’ (Mendelssohn), ‘It Came upon the Midnight Clear’ (Sullivan), ‘Good King Wenceslas’ (Jacques), ‘12 Days of Christmas’ (Trad./Rutter), with a rousing ‘O Come, All Ye Faithful’ (Anon) to finish the concert.

More than 100 people were in the audience. Refreshments were served during the interval.

Proceeds from the concert will go to St Stephen’s Methodist Church and choir funds.

Phil Houghton, musical director, said: “We were delighted to sing at St Stephen’s Methodist Church and thank them for their hospitality.

“A healthy amount has been raised for the church and choir. It was an afternoon that was enjoyed by all, and we thank everyone for their support.”

Wistaston Singers were originally formed by members of the choir at St Mary’s Parish Church, Wistaston in May 2000 and currently number more than 40 members singing four-part harmony music.

The choir perform a variety and eclectic choice of music ranging from choral church music and anthems, Gilbert and Sullivan items, music from the shows, and music from modern composers such as John Rutter encompassing from the 15th century to the 20th century.

They perform several concerts a year at various venues in South Cheshire. The choir is also available to perform at weddings in the local area.

The choir rehearse weekly at Gainsborough Primary School in Crewe on a Wednesday evening from 7:30pm to 9:30pm.

For further information relating to Wistaston Singers search Wistaston Singers on Facebook, or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100065026410689