Nantwich runners pulled on a range of garish knitwear to mark the annual ‘Christmas Jumper Day’ during a training run.

The run was organised by Nantwich Running Club member Zoe Buckley and raised £145 for Save the Children, who are dedicated to transforming the lives of children.

Zoe said: “I am blown away by people’s generosity.

“I organised the Christmas Jumper Run in the hope we might help raise a few pounds for Save the Children…we raised an amazing £145 for them!

“Thank you so much guys, you are incredible.”

Mike Stevens, Founder of Nantwich Running Club, said: “Lots of our members kick-started the festive season by wearing their best Christmas jumpers to complete the evening run in support of Zoe’s initiative.”

Nantwich Running Club recently won England Athletics “Club of the Year” for the North West Region and picked up their award at a glittering ceremony.

The club received a framed certificate and trophy at the England Athletics Volunteer Awards 2022 event at Blackburn Rovers FC.

The club was established in March 2021 by Willaston endurance running coach Mike and has since attracted 450 members of all abilities.

It meets at Malbank High School and members run in small groups of 10 for up to 60 minutes every Monday and Wednesday evening at 6.30pm.

There are 14 chatty pace groups, each supported by a Run Leader, who follows an organised route ranging in distance from three to seven miles each session.

For further information relating to Nantwich Running Club visit https://nantwichrunningclub.co.uk