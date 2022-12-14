New commemorative plaques in place on Nantwich buildings

More plaques have been installed on landmark buildings in Nantwich to commemorate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II.

The new plaques are on Nantwich Civic Hall, Chatwins Bakery (formerly Ye Olde Wyche Theatre), the large building on the corner of Pillory Street and Hospital Street (formerly Chesters’ store), Nantwich Museum and next to the town bridge on Welsh Row.

Nantwich Civic Society has been working with local businesses and organisations to install the five new plaques on historic and well-known buildings in the town centre.

The new plaques complement 11 others already located on notable buildings in Nantwich.

Many of the existing plaques were erected in the 1980s to celebrate the centenary of the Rotary Movement.

For this new project, the Civic Society wanted to represent buildings that were not only important for their age but are also significant for their social history.

This includes the vital role played by the Civic Hall as a Covid-19 vaccination centre.

Funding for the new plaques came from local businesses, the Rotary Club of Crewe and Nantwich Weaver, Nantwich Town Council and Nantwich Civic Society.

On Saturday, owners and tenants of the buildings celebrated their new plaques with members of the Civic Society project team.

Jeff Stubbs, of the Civic Society, said: “We are extremely grateful to the Rotary Club of Crewe and Nantwich Weaver, Nantwich Museum, Edward Chatwin, Hibberts LLP Solicitors, Pockets Menswear, the original Christians Showroom and Nantwich Town Council.”

(Images courtesy of Jonathan White)