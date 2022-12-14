4 hours ago
New commemorative plaques in place on Nantwich buildings
16 hours ago
Crewe & Nantwich MP Kieran Mullan to stand in next election
1 day ago
Police find large cannabis farm at house in Crewe
2 days ago
Stapeley RSPCA wildlife centre staff free birds to wild
2 days ago
Nantwich event boosts funds for women’s safety campaign
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

New commemorative plaques in place on Nantwich buildings

in Environment / Human Interest / News December 14, 2022
Plaque - Chesters Store 2

More plaques have been installed on landmark buildings in Nantwich to commemorate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II.

The new plaques are on Nantwich Civic Hall, Chatwins Bakery (formerly Ye Olde Wyche Theatre), the large building on the corner of Pillory Street and Hospital Street (formerly Chesters’ store), Nantwich Museum and next to the town bridge on Welsh Row.

Nantwich Civic Society has been working with local businesses and organisations to install the five new plaques on historic and well-known buildings in the town centre.

The new plaques complement 11 others already located on notable buildings in Nantwich.

Many of the existing plaques were erected in the 1980s to celebrate the centenary of the Rotary Movement.

For this new project, the Civic Society wanted to represent buildings that were not only important for their age but are also significant for their social history.

This includes the vital role played by the Civic Hall as a Covid-19 vaccination centre.

commemorative plaques historic buildings
L to R: Malcolm Read (Nantwich Civic Society) Kate Dobson (Nantwich Museum) Anne Whalley (Hibberts) Jeff Stubbs (Chair Nantwich Civic Society) Anthony Preston (Pockets Menswear) Diane Yates (President Crewe and Nantwich Weaver Rotary Club) and Peter Brand (Nantwich Civic Society)

Funding for the new plaques came from local businesses, the Rotary Club of Crewe and Nantwich Weaver, Nantwich Town Council and Nantwich Civic Society.

On Saturday, owners and tenants of the buildings celebrated their new plaques with members of the Civic Society project team.

Jeff Stubbs, of the Civic Society, said: “We are extremely grateful to the Rotary Club of Crewe and Nantwich Weaver, Nantwich Museum, Edward Chatwin, Hibberts LLP Solicitors, Pockets Menswear, the original Christians Showroom and Nantwich Town Council.”

Plaque - Nantwich Museum (1)
Plaque – Nantwich Museum
Plaque - Chatwins Bakery (1)
Plaque – Chatwins Bakery
Plaque- Civic Hall
Plaque- Civic Hall
Plaque - Town Bridge
Plaque – Town Bridge

(Images courtesy of Jonathan White)

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.