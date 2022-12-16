Nantwich Town Council to reduce its Council Tax by 5%

Nantwich Town councillors have agreed to reduce the council’s portion of Council Tax by 5% for 2023-24.

The proposal was voted through by councillors at the Civic Hall meeting last night (December 15).

The council’s finance committee put forward the proposal in November after it emerged the “tax base following the Community Governance review would be better than expected”.

The draft budget to include a 5% decrease was put out to public consultation via a leaflet and through social media and the council website.

Based on current plan, it would leave the council with general reserves at the end of the next financial year of around £425,000.

“It is line with the advice of the internal auditor, and more importantly it is in line with proper practices,” states a council report discussed last night.

The council runs a number of services including the Civic Hall, markets, allotments and public toilets, as well as funding events and issuing grants to local organisations.

It has recommended that existing fees for use of Nantwich Civic Hall and Brookfield Hall remain the same for 2023-24.

However, it is recommending that market rents are to increase by 3%, and allotment fees will also rise in 2023-24.

The 5% reduction in Council Tax for the town council precept is equivalent to 15p saving per week per Band D property.

A Band D property would pay £145.29 for the 2023-24 year for the town council portion of their bill.

You can view Nantwich Town Council’s detailed draft budget for 2023-24 on their website here.