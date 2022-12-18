Christmas house lights up Wistaston for cancer charity

A Wistaston householder has decorated his house in Christmas lights to raise money for charity, writes Jonathan White.

For the sixth consecutive year Allyn Nightingale has dressed up his bungalow and driveway on Rope Bank Avenue with bells, baubles, hundreds of different coloured lights, lit-up trees and illuminated characters.

His display also includes life-size cut-outs of Santa Claus and Mrs Claus under the mistletoe with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and other reindeer with wrapped presents ready to be delivered, along with Olaf from Disney’s Frozen movie.

There is a donation box on the front wall to raise money for the ‘Children with Cancer UK’ charity.

Children with Cancer UK actively raise and invest money for vital specialist research to save the lives of every child with cancer.

For further information relating to Children with Cancer UK visit https://www.childrenwithcancer.org.uk/

Meanwhile, a kind-hearted Crewe resident has done something similar.

Maria Connell has transformed her house and garden into a Christmas light spectacular for the third year running.

The 44-year-old has spread joy and Christmas cheer to children and adults by dressing the front of her house and garden on Merlin Way in Crewe with an assortment of beautifully illuminated decorations, aided by her four children, aged 11-16.

Her house frontage and lawn now resemble a Winter wonderland with hundreds of multi-coloured LED lights, Candy canes, Christmas parcels, Santa’s workshop, and numerous inflatable figures including Father Christmas, Snowmen, a Gingerbread Man, and a Soldier.

Her display was switched-on on December 1 and will run from 5pm to 8pm each evening until January 3.

She adds new decorations each year, so she plans next year’s display to be even larger in scale.

Maria has a money box this year for donations to the Jon Shaw Foundation, or online via GoFundMe.

The charity aims to help young people with epilepsy live safely and independently, and to make life a little easier for bereaved siblings and close friends.

Maria said: “I hope my display brings Christmas cheer to families. I wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”