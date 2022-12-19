PIC SPECIAL: Homes bring festive cheer with Christmas lights

Amateur photographer Jonathan White has been out and about capturing the festive homes displaying eye-catching Christmas lights.

Every year homes in towns and villages across south Cheshire bring a smile to the face with their extravagant displays adorning properties and gardens.

Jonathan said: “I enjoy the Christmas lights in the Nantwich and Crewe town centres, but I also really enjoy the over-the-top Christmas lights and decorations – including the occasional inflatable decoration and light show – that some local residents setup each year.

“My most favourite Christmas houses in Nantwich this year are in Barony Road, Cope Avenue, Hawksey Drive, Volunteer Fields, Kingsbourne (Ayrshire Drive, Hereford Place, Stratton Road) and Richmond Village Nantwich. There are also excellent lights in the town centre courtesy of Nantwich Town Council.

“My favourites in Crewe are located in Alton Street, Broad Street, Carlisle Street, Dane Bank Avenue, Dunham Crescent, Jesmond Crescent, Kemble Close, Manor Way, Melford Close, Merlin Way, Merrivale Road, Salisbury Avenue, and Underwood Lane. Congratulations to Crewe Town Council for the Christmas trees and lights in the town centre.

“My favourites in Wistaston are in Abbey Fields, Milton Drive, Rope Bank Avenue, Shelley Drive, Westfield Drive (say hello to the gnomes!) and the Wistaston Brook (formerly Witters Field) estate.

“And my favourites in Shavington are in Burlea Drive and the Shavington Advent Window Trail (https://www.facebook.com/allsaintsandstmarks) around the village.

“A special mention to two charity Christmas houses: Allyn Nightingale on Rope Bank Avenue in Wistaston raising money for Children with Cancer UK and Maria Connell on Merlin Way in Crewe raising money for the Jon Shaw Foundation. Please give generously.”

Jonathan has uploaded all his photos to Flickr, which you can view here https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjAjvA2