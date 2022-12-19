REVIEW: Christmas Panto “Aladdin” launches at Crewe Lyceum

It finally feels like Christmas when panto season starts, writes Claire Faulkner.

Excited audiences (including me) were welcomed to Crewe Lyceum this week to celebrate the magical story of Aladdin.

Written by Eric Potts and directed by David McNeill, this production ticks all the boxes for the ultimate panto experience.

A fabulous show. It’s pure entertainment from start to finish.

The production looks and sounds amazing and during the performance I saw, the cast gave 110% to make sure the audience had a good time.

As a result the atmosphere in the theatre felt amazing.

Aladdin has everything you’d want and expect from a traditional panto. Its packed full of fun. There is music, dancing and of course there are many, many jokes. I loved it all.

The cast were superb. I’m still laughing as I’m remembering Louie Spence as The Spirit of The Ring and Ste Johnston as Wishy.

Malcolm Lord returned to The Lyceum for the sixth time and was just wonderful as the Widow Twankey.

The children in the audience certainly enjoyed shouting and booing at Abanazar who was brilliantly played by Jamie Kenna.

Thomas A Chan was energetic and fun as Aladdin. Kiera-Nicole was great as Jasmine as was Amelia Atherton as the Genie.

A fantastic show, suitable for the whole family. I enjoyed it so much, I’ve decided to go back and watch it again. Oh yes I am.

Thanks to all the cast and crew for bringing joy and laughter to Crewe this Christmas time.

Aladdin is running at The Lyceum until Sunday 8th January 2023.

For more details visit www.crewelyceum.co.uk

(images by Wes Webster Photography)