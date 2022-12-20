Chairman of Nantwich disabled charity retires after 24 years

Community stalwart Geoff Parsons MBE is to retire as chairman of the board of trustees for The Wingate Special Children’s Trust at the end of the year.

Geoff has been involved with the charity since 1998 when he joined as a trustee, shortly afterward being appointed chairman of the charity.

He will continue to serve as a trustee at the Wrenbury-based organisation.

Geoff (pictured) was awarded the MBE in 2017 for his services to charitable causes.

The trust paid tribute, saying: “His caring, yet determined personality combined with extensive business experience proved invaluable in clarifying a clear vision, purpose and strategy for the charity.”

Liverpool-born Geoff, a lifelong Everton fan, has been instrumental in championing the charity to the local community.

He has raised awareness of its work, gaining support from people and organisations over the years.

He steered the charity through both rewarding and difficult times, particularly in recent years.

Neil McCallum will take up the role of chairman in the New Year.

Neil is already on the board of trustees.

The Wingate trust is an independent registered charity based in Cheshire, established over 30 years ago to provide gymnastic classes to help children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities.

It aims to provide a Centre of Excellence for inclusive residential, sport and recreation facilities that allow those with special educational needs to be active, improve their health and well-being and grow in confidence.