Fire crews were called to a fire in Nantwich caused by a tumble dryer.

The incident happened at a commercial property on Audlem Road at around 9.40pm last night (December 19).

Fire crews from Nantwich and Crewe attended and managed to remove the dryer outside the building and used a large fan to remove smoke from the premises.

A thermal imaging camera was used to check the premises before the crew left.

Everyone was evacuated while the incident was ongoing.