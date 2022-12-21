A wheelchair coach for a miniature railway in Nantwich is among a number of community projects to secure grant funding from Cheshire East Council.

The project has been awarded funds as part of a project to extend the service of the miniature railway to anyone in a wheelchair.

The railway is run at the Methodist Church on Hospital Street, and the project creators are a group called “The Friends of the Nantwich Signal Box”.

And the grant of £778 has helped the project reach its target of £6,000.

A spokesperson for the group said: “We have been running a live steam miniature railway beside the Methodist Church in Nantwich for the last 10 years and raised over £15,000 for various children’s charities.

“Cromar White manufacture a coach which meets our requirements.

“The purpose of the project is to obtain a coach suitable for people who use wheelchairs to ride on the train.”

The special coach will also be able to carry small children in buggies and prams.

It’s one of seven projects to be given a share of £16,000 from Cheshire East Council following the latest round of crowdfunding.

One is a four-day music and arts festival in Audlem which has been pledged £5,644 from Cheshire East will help Audlem to continue to deliver its popular and diverse music and arts festival.

The crowdfunding campaigns have been put forward as part of the council’s Cheshire East Crowd.

It’s a programme run in partnership with crowdfunding website Spacehive, which invites communities to come together and propose ideas to regenerate their local areas.

Cllr Mick Warren, chair of the environment and communities committee, said: “The Cheshire East Crowd is growing in strength and popularity, as people across the borough recognise it as a means to drive innovative ways to improve local communities.

“We’re delighted to pledge our support to such a wide range of ideas that will help to strengthen local places across Cheshire East, supporting our vision of an open, fairer and greener borough.

“I’m particularly pleased to see projects that support positive mental health and wellbeing during what continues to be a difficult time for many of our residents.

“It would be wonderful to see people and businesses from across the borough getting behind these projects, helping them to reach their crowdfunding targets.”

The pledges are part of a larger programme, which looks to invest up to £100,000 into projects across Cheshire East.

To view the full list of projects taking place in communities across Cheshire East, and how you can help them to reach their targets, visit Spacehive’s web page to like, follow or make a pledge at www.spacehive.com/movement/ce/projects

(Image courtesy of ‘The Friends of the Nantwich Signal Box’)