11 hours ago
M&Co store in Nantwich facing closure amid administration
15 hours ago
Nantwich railway project among seven to get community funds from CEC
16 hours ago
Nantwich Town beat League Two Tranmere on penalties in Cheshire Cup
2 days ago
Battle of Nantwich “Holly Holy Day” set for January 21
2 days ago
Further delays to A530 re-opening blamed on winter weather
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich Running Club enjoys success in cross country league

in Other sports / Sport December 21, 2022
Nantwich Running Club ladies at Keele University event (1)

Nantwich Running Club runners enjoyed success at the final race in The North Staffordshire Cross Country League, writes Jonathan White.

Nantwich Running Club had runners competing at all four venues in team and individual competitions during the league this year.

The league offers traditional cross-country courses in North Staffordshire and South Cheshire and offers competition for club runners of all ages and abilities from all over Staffordshire, South Cheshire, Shropshire, the West Midlands and North Wales.

And in the final event at Keele University, Nantwich Running Club had men’s and ladies’ teams participating, with the club picking up a number of awards.

These include Ladies Division Two, 1st place; Ladies Veterans Team, 2nd place; Lizzie Slater, V40 2nd place; and Rachel Kesteven, V45 3rd place.

Keele University event - Rachel Kesteven with her V45 Third Place trophy (1)
Rachel Kesteven with her V45 Third Place trophy

Mike Stevens, Founder of Nantwich Running Club, said: “I am so proud of the outstanding team and individual successes at this year’s events.

“We’ve had some fantastic results in our first year of cross-country running.”

Nantwich Running Club was established in March 2021 by Willaston endurance running coach Mike and has since attracted 450 members of all abilities.

The club meets throughout the year at Malbank High School and members run in small groups of ten people for up to sixty minutes every Monday and Wednesday evening at 6.30pm.

There are fourteen chatty pace groups, each supported by a Run Leader, who follows an organised route ranging in distance from three to seven miles each session.

For further information relating to Nantwich Running Club visit https://nantwichrunningclub.co.uk

(Images courtesy of Nantwich Running Club)

Nantwich Running Club ladies compete at Keele University event (1)
Nantwich Running Club ladies compete at Keele University event
Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.