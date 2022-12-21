Nantwich Running Club enjoys success in cross country league

Nantwich Running Club runners enjoyed success at the final race in The North Staffordshire Cross Country League, writes Jonathan White.

Nantwich Running Club had runners competing at all four venues in team and individual competitions during the league this year.

The league offers traditional cross-country courses in North Staffordshire and South Cheshire and offers competition for club runners of all ages and abilities from all over Staffordshire, South Cheshire, Shropshire, the West Midlands and North Wales.

And in the final event at Keele University, Nantwich Running Club had men’s and ladies’ teams participating, with the club picking up a number of awards.

These include Ladies Division Two, 1st place; Ladies Veterans Team, 2nd place; Lizzie Slater, V40 2nd place; and Rachel Kesteven, V45 3rd place.

Mike Stevens, Founder of Nantwich Running Club, said: “I am so proud of the outstanding team and individual successes at this year’s events.

“We’ve had some fantastic results in our first year of cross-country running.”

Nantwich Running Club was established in March 2021 by Willaston endurance running coach Mike and has since attracted 450 members of all abilities.

The club meets throughout the year at Malbank High School and members run in small groups of ten people for up to sixty minutes every Monday and Wednesday evening at 6.30pm.

There are fourteen chatty pace groups, each supported by a Run Leader, who follows an organised route ranging in distance from three to seven miles each session.

For further information relating to Nantwich Running Club visit https://nantwichrunningclub.co.uk

(Images courtesy of Nantwich Running Club)