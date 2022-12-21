National charity submits bid to CEC to build Crewe Youth Zone

National youth charity OnSide says it has submitted a planning application to Cheshire East Council for a multi-million pound Youth Zone for Crewe’s young people.

Subject to plans being approved, they say Crewe Youth Zone will be built on the Oak Street Car Park to the south of the town centre.

Youth Zones are state-of-the-art spaces for young people filled with facilities and staffed by skilled youth workers who help young people to achieve their potential.

Open seven days a week, Crewe Youth Zone will offer 20 activities each night, ranging from sports such as football, boxing and climbing to creative arts, music, drama and employability training.

Young people will also be able to access support from youth workers – all for just 50p per visit and £5 annual membership.

Crewe Youth Zone will be an independent local charity based on OnSide’s model, which has seen the charity develop 14 similar Youth Zones across the country, supporting 50,000 young people.

The zone’s costs will be met from financial contributions from Cheshire East Council, Crewe’s allocation from the Government’s Towns Fund, various charitable trust and foundation grant funding bodies and the private sector.

Adam Poyner, Head of Property & Construction for OnSide, said: “We have worked closely with Cheshire East Council to bring forward a Youth Zone that not only delivers our usual high-quality model but also achieves the aspirations aligned to Crewe’s regeneration aspirations for the town and in particular its Southern Gateway.

“This is a very exciting milestone for everyone involved and, most importantly, for the young people of Crewe.”

Doug Kinsman, chair of Crewe Town Board – which oversees Crewe’s Towns Fund investment programme – said: “Through our allocation of funding from the Towns Fund we want to deliver projects that will support the needs of our community and the wider area both now and in the future.

“Crewe Youth Zone would provide fantastic facilities for our young people, helping them to achieve their full potential, and I am really pleased to see that the project has reached such an important stage in its development.”

For more information on the development of Crewe Youth Zone, visit www.onsideyouthzones.org/youth-zones/crewe-youth-zone/