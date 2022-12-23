High Street in Nantwich closed after lorry hits shop front

A lorry smashed into the corner of a busy charity shop in Nantwich while dozens of people browsed inside, witnesses said today.

Police have closed off High Street in Nantwich after the incident this afternoon (December 23).

The articulated lorry was travelling from Beam Street and around the right-hand bend on Oat Market when it crashed into the front of the Hope House Hospice charity store.

Witnesses said the impact brought lots of debris down onto the footpath and road below, and has left a large crack in the front of the building.

Dozens of police were on the scene in minutes to close off the road and seal off the building.

Witnesses say the lorry driver was also questioned at the scene by officers.



One witness who was inside the shop at the time told Nantwich News: “It just came round the bend and was struggling because people had parked on double yellow lines again.

“I just heard this massive crash!

“Thankfully no one inside the shop was injured, but if anyone had been walking on the path by the shop at the time they could have been killed by the amount of debris that came down.”

The town is packed with shoppers snapping up those last minute Christmas gifts.

A Cheshire Police spokesperson said: “At around 2.38pm today, Friday 23 December, police were called to reports that a white Renault lorry had collided with a shop in Swine Market, Nantwich.

“Officers attended to assist with traffic management. No injuries were sustained.”

It’s not the first time the Hope House charity shop has been hit by a vehicle on that bend.

In March 2021, a vehicle hit the same building and drove off in the early hours. The driver later came forward.

(Images courtesy of Nantwich News reader)