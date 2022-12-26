FEATURE: Three tech advances used for safe online gaming

Online gaming has grown dramatically over the years.

Its growth has been characterized by continually overcoming challenges. One of the biggest challenges the industry has faced is security issues.

For example, identity theft criminals sniff around online gaming platforms looking for user data they can steal.

Luckily, top online casinos use the latest technologies to protect their platforms from hackers.

This article looks at three tech advances used to ensure a safe online gaming experience.

Artificial Intelligence Technology

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is one of the technologies that have helped the online gaming industry enhance the security of its platforms.

For example, AI-based systems enable online gaming platforms to detect and prevent fraud and theft.

The technology scans patterns users create when they try to log in. After that, it detects and reports any suspicious activity.

In this sense, if you have an account with a top mobile casino UK, your account is safe.

This is because AI blocks any login attempts and notifies the account owner of the unusual activity. Eventually, the system requires the owner to confirm their identity.

Moreover, online casinos use machine learning to create a memory that enables the system to flag any activity that points to identity theft.

Two-Factor Authentication and Digital Encryption

Online gaming platforms use two-factor authentication to enhance the security of user accounts.

You can think of this as having double locks on a day. This technology requires account owners to undergo a two-step verification process before accessing their accounts.

For example, you may provide your password and, after that, answer a security question, confirm your login from your other devices or provide biometric information such as your fingerprints.

This additional layer of security makes it more difficult for any unauthorized person to access your gaming account and confidential information.

Additionally, top-rated online gaming platforms have protected connections.

Industry experts suggest 256-bit SSL encryption. This technology creates a secure connection between the user, the browser, and the server.

With this technology in place, the information transferred from your device to the casino’s servers is encrypted, preventing unauthorized users from accessing it.

Blockchain Technology

Blockchain technology is slowly becoming prevalent in the online casino industry.

For example, more online casinos accept players to wager using Cryptocurrencies.

Digital currency payments are based on a decentralized ledger distributed over a massive database with millions of copies that records all transactions.

As a result, anyone with access to the network can verify transactions. Also, users can’t fake the history of crypto.

The technology’s encryption levels and anonymity are unmatched. Players can also transact with online casinos without going through third parties. It goes from one crypto wallet to another.

This transaction design reduces risks of fraud and eliminates transaction fees.

Final Thoughts

Online gaming platforms run on data. Every part of the online casinos, like the signup page and payment methods, is a database.

These are areas that cybercriminals are interested in most. As a result, the technologies discussed in this article are critical.

Before joining any online casino, please ensure these three security measures are in place.

(online gaming – pixabay image, free to use)