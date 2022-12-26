Hundreds enjoy Crib Service at Nantwich St Mary’s Church

Hundreds of people enjoyed the annual Crib Service held at St Mary’s Church Nantwich on Christmas Eve, writes Jonathan White.

This re-telling of the Christmas story was performed by adults and young people at 2pm, 3.30pm and 5pm with each performance attracting up to 500 people.

The church was decorated with Christmas decorations including a large tree with lights, flower arrangements, and star wreath decorations.

A temporary raised stage, along with a live video feed onto a large TV screen, meant that all the congregation could view the service.

Rev Dr Mark Hart, St Mary’s Church Rector, encouraged all to join him in prayer and stand to sing various Christmas carols between each scene consisting of ‘Once in Royal David’s City’, ‘Little Donkey’, ‘While shepherds watched their flocks’, ‘Hark! The Herald Angels Sing’, ‘Silent Night’, ‘We Three Kings’, ‘Away in a Manger’, reaching a crescendo with ‘Joy to the World’.

Rev Dr Mark Hart invited everyone to attend the weekly services throughout the year at St Mary’s Church Nantwich.

Epiphany Party, Friday January 6 between 3.45-5.30pm, parish hall.

All are welcome to join for a social, creative, and different way to celebrate the Kings.

Fun activities followed by a light meal. Donations welcome to cover costs. To book email [email protected]