Cheshire Fire bids to raise Council Tax precept to plug £1m hole

Cheshire Fire Authority has launched a consultation on its precept which it wants to raise by £5 per year for a typical band D household.

The authority says the amount would raise an additional £1.3 million in funding but comes as local councils and police forces are also raising precepts during a cost of living crisis.

The fire authority, which has a total budget of £46.6 million in 2022-23, wants to hear views of residents.

The Council Tax precept raises about two thirds of its overall budget, the other third comes from Government grants.

Funds pay for staff wages, buying firefighting equipment, improving or maintaining buildings and paying for energy and fuel.

The Government is allowing fire authorities to increase precepts by up to £5 per year for a Band D property and proportionately for other bands.

So for Band D an increase of £5 per year takes the annual precept from £82.48 to £87.48.

For a Band F property, an increase of £7.22 per year, takes the annual precept from £119.14 to £126.36.

Cllr Bob Rudd, Chair of Cheshire Fire Authority, said: “Despite the impact of austerity and not receiving capital funding from Government since 2014, we have in recent years been able to invest in our staff and services through careful financial management and planning.

“We have been able to invest in new technology and equipment to improve the safety of firefighters and the community, and modernise our buildings including a new firefighter training centre in Winsford and replacement fire stations in Chester and Crewe.

“This has helped to make ours one of the most effective and efficient fire and rescue services in the country.

“While I understand this is a difficult ask we are making of local taxpayers, this increase would help us to meet some of our cost pressures, maintain our services and continue to provide the excellent fire and rescue service that our community deserves.”

Cheshire Fire Authority will consider its budget in February 2023 and at the meeting it will agree its Council Tax precept for 2023/24.

Residents can air their views on the proposed increase by completing a short online survey, open until Monday 23 January 2023.

Access the survey here https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/CheshireFire2023Precept