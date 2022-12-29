Tarporley man cycles around Britain and raises £50,000

A Tarporley man has written a book about his adventures touring around Britain on his bike and raising £50,000 for Prostate Cancer UK.

Gareth Lyon has published “Around Britain in 50 days – A Cycling Adventure” which documents his 50-day fundraising journey around the UK in 2022.

And all proceeds from the sale of the book will also go to Prostate Cancer UK.

Gareth set off from his home in Tarporley in May and cycled 3,871 miles around the coast of Britain to mark his 50th birthday and raise much needed funds for a charity close to his heart.

He was joined by friends and colleagues at various points who cycled with him for sections of this ride.

He was also supported by his dad, Bill, who celebrated his 73rd birthday during the ride.

Bill said: “I was very proud to be able to support Gareth on this challenge.

“I’ve done it twice before, when he did Lands End To John O’Groats and around Wales.”

Gareth said: “I was delighted when dad agreed to join me by driving the all important support vehicle.

“When we lead such busy lives it’s so special to spend precious time together.”

The book tells the story of taking on the biggest endurance ride of his life, cycling almost 4,000 miles around the coast of mainland Britain, over a seven-week period.

It provides the inspiration and practical advice needed for anyone considering a similar challenge in the New Year.

It details the training regime, route planning, logistics and meeting Mark Beaumont, the world record holding endurance cyclist.

A daily diary of the ride provides a “warts and all” insight into the trials, tribulations, and joy of riding around the UK.

The after-effects of the ride and reflections on this epic adventure include the difficulties of adjusting to real life, after such extreme mental and physical exertion.

Gareth said: “It was really tough at times but incredibly satisfying to complete such an epic challenge in my 50th year.”

His main motivation for taking on the challenge was to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK.

Prostate Cancer affects 1 in 8 men, or one third of men like Gareth and Bill, who have a family history of the disease.

Gareth has already presented a cheque for £50,000 to Prostate Cancer UK.

To get your copy of the book, visit Amazon https://tinyurl.com/2eyau3s5