Temporary bus station in Crewe to operate from January 4

A temporary bus station will be in use in Crewe from Wednesday January 4 as work to complete the first phase of the Cheshire East Council’s Royal Arcade scheme enters the next stage.

The existing bus station will be closed and eight temporary bus stands will operate alongside temporary passenger shelters, cycle stands and facilities for bus drivers.

Buses will run via a one-way system and will enter the site from Victoria Street and exit onto Delamere Street.

Pedestrian access will be available from the north of the site via Victoria Street and Lawrence Street, as well as from the south of the site on Delamere Street.

Cllr Nick Mannion, chair of Cheshire East Council’s economy and growth committee, said: “By bringing the temporary bus station into use it means that we can start demolition works on the existing bus station and can then eventually begin to construct the new permanent bus station and multi-storey car park – work that is due to take 12 months and is expected to complete at the end of 2023.

“While there will of course be changes to where passengers will be catching the bus, timetables will be on display at each of the temporary stands, and we have been working closely with our contractors and colleagues to ensure that information is available on site and that staff are available should people need support.”

From the new year, a footpath that runs alongside the Royal Arcade site on Delamere Street, is expected to be closed for three months so drainage and highway works can take place in and around the former bus station / Tower Way area.

Designated crossing points will be signed to advise people of the temporary access routes along Delamere Street during the closure.

During these works, Delamere Street will also be reduced to one lane to traffic for up to six weeks and temporary traffic controls – as well as temporary controls on the existing pedestrian crossing – will be in place.