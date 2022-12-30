A dinner lady who has devoted more than 50 years to her Wistaston school and helped raise thousands of pounds, has been awarded the British Empire Medal in the New Year Honours.

Shirley Irlam (pictured), 87, is a lunchtime supervisor at Wistaston Academy where she began work way back in 1970.

She is a popular figure in the area among staff, pupils and parents as she does a lot more than just supervise during lunch break!

Shirley has helped to raise thousands of pounds for the school by organising fundraising events, such as a sponsored pram push and a sponsored bouncy castle jump.

She has worked tirelessly to organise bring and buy sales throughout the school year, liaising closely with the community, and has held coffee mornings, raising money for school resources.

Shirley became involved as a secretary of the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) which led to her becoming an active part of the school governing body.

She was not only involved with Wistaston school but also the local secondary school too.

As an active member of the PTA, she set about making a difference and becoming a governor within the school. It is her tireless determination and drive that has allowed the school to thrive as it sits in a deprived area in Crewe. She served on the Governors’ staffing committee.

She also volunteers at a local school where she runs regular bingo sessions for fundraising for the school.

Shirley is among a host of people from Cheshire who feature in the New Years Honours.

Dee Drake, from Twemlow Green near Holmes Chapel, has earned the BEM 10 years after launching The Toy Appeal charity.

Dee said: “I am thrilled to be receiving this BEM award on behalf of the work we do with our wonderful Charity, The Toy Appeal.

“It still hasn’t sunk in! It’s even more special as this year is the 10th anniversary of my husband and I starting The Toy Appeal, to date we have provided a sack of toys to over 42,600 children.”

Cheshire residents to be honoured include Liverpool FC star Andy Robertson, who lives in Wilmslow, in recognition of services to football and charity who receives an MBE.

Other MBE honours go to:

– Charlotte Jane Gilley, from Alderley Edge, founder and chair of boxing club Maverick Stars Trust.

– Martin Clifford Jones, from Hartford, chief executive officer Home Instead UK Limited, for services to Older People

– Margaret Anne King, from Lymm, for services to Education and to the community in Cheshire

– Brian Richard Phillips, of Weaverham, volunteer and founding trustee of, Petty Pool Trust, for services to Children and Young People

Receiving the OBE are:

– Lesley Jean Davies, from Willaston, chair of Hull College, for services to Further Education

– Stephen Docking, of Chester, CEO of North West Academies Trust, for services to Education

– Michael Norman Lloyd, from Crewe, Chief Executive of Stoke-on-Trent Classics, for services to Classical Music

– Christopher William McGarry, of Chester, head of information services, Defence Electronics Components Agency

And Cheshire recipients of the BEM include:

– Thomas Blundell, from Frodsham, for services to the community

– Sarah Elizabeth Dale, from Macclesfield, director of quality, innovation and collaboration, East Cheshire Hospice. For services to End of Life Care

– Patricia Lesley Johnson, of Winsford, locality officer at Cheshire West and Chester Council, for services to Local Government and to the community in Winsford.

– Simon Mark Read, of Knutsford, for services to the community in Pickmere