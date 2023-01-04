Hope House shop in Nantwich to reopen after lorry smash

The Hope House charity shop in Nantwich is set to re-open tomorrow, less than two weeks after an articulated lorry crashed into the building on High Street.

Stunned shoppers looked on as the truck tried to negotiate the Oat Market right-hand bend before crashing into the black and white timber building.

It brought debris down across the road and footpath, but no one was injured.

Now building surveyors have given the structure the all clear in terms of safety and it can re-open to the public tomorrow (January 5)

A Hope House Hospice spokesperson said: “A surveyor has told us can reopen. Staff and volunteers will be getting the shop ready today ahead of tomorrow’s opening.”

The accident happened on Friday December 23, the final busy shopping day before Christmas weekend.

Police had to close off High Street after the incident happened.

Witnesses said the impact brought lots of debris down onto the footpath and road below.

Some blamed parking along Oat Market for making it too difficult for large vehicles to negotiate the bend.