More than 200 arrested in Crewe and Nantwich over Christmas

More than 1,790 people were arrested during Cheshire Police’s Christmas operation, including more than 200 in the Crewe and Nantwich area.

The force has issued its latest figures which show a rise of 23% in arrests compared to the previous year.

Their operation ran throughout December, targeting anti-social behaviour, violence against women and girls, domestic abuse and drink and drug driving.

Officers focused on night-time economy hot spot areas like Nantwich and Chester.

Drivers were stopped at various locations as part of a crackdown on drink and drug driving.

As a result 166 people were arrested for drink driving and 130 people arrested for drug driving.

The Special Constabulary was used throughout the Christmas period, volunteering a total of 3,154 hours, supporting frontline neighbourhood policing and targeted operations.

Specials assisted with or arrested more than 100 people for a variety of offences including drink and drug driving.

“Safe space” safety buses were stationed across the county providing support to those who felt vulnerable or needed assistance.

Chief Superintendent Peter Crowcroft, head of local policing for Cheshire Constabulary, said: “The visibility of our officers – and the action that was taken against anyone intent on committing crime or causing harm – will have reassured our communities that we were working hard to keep them safe over the Christmas period.

“The message was clear this year – we will not stand for anyone intent on causing harm in our communities – and while the majority of people enjoyed their Christmas safely and responsibly, some people decided to ignore our warning and commit crime regardless.

“They were dealt with accordingly and they have no-one to blame but themselves.

“Rest assured our efforts to keep people safe and keep criminals off our streets doesn’t end with Christmas.

“We will continue to take robust action against anyone who believes they are above the law and make them face the consequences of their actions all year round.

“I also want to say a massive thank you to all the officers, staff and volunteers who worked tirelessly over the Christmas period – some who missed spending time with their own families – to keep the people of Cheshire safe.”

Breakdown of arrests per Local Policing Unit:

Warrington – 318

Chester – 285

Crewe (and Nantwich) – 212

Macclesfield – 191

Northwich – 145

Runcorn – 136

Ellesmere Port – 128

Widnes – 123

Congleton – 120