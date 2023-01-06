Nantwich Town showcase new sponsored scoreboard

Nantwich Town have made a new hi-tech signing – a smart new digital scoreboard at its Swansway Stadium!
The scoreboard was unveiled at the Bank Holiday game against Warrington – and was in action after just 20 seconds when the Dabbers scored in the 1-1 draw.
Its functionality will include displaying scores, time elapsed, scorers, line ups and previous match highlights.
It has been sponsored by HAL Payments Consultancy, which provides support for businesses to get the best out of their payments and business solutions.
Tim Crighton, Marketing Director at Nantwich Town, said: “We are over the moon with the new digital scoreboard and the media team have already got to grips with showing the line ups, goal flashes and sponsor adverts.
“The feedback and comments from supporters has been fantastic so far.
“This wouldn’t be possible without HAL payments sponsorship so a huge thank you and we look forward to a long standing commercial partnership with them.”
Andy Myers, Director of HAL Payments, added: “Delighted to have partnered with Nantwich Town and this new project was right up our street with HAL being in the technology sector.
“Pleased to be supporting the local community and we look forward getting to know the fans and other commercial partners more in the months and years ahead.”
