Nantwich Museum looks ahead to changes in 2023

Nantwich Museum is to undergo a series of changes and improvements in 2023.

New display cases have been installed and museum exhibits are being reorganised.

These include re-location of the ‘Ship’ used for storing brine to make salt, a new Trades exhibition, consolidation of the collection of clocks and a ‘new’ Washroom exhibition.

The Millennium Gallery will son be redecorated, the Cheese room re-opened and there are also plans to create a mini Museum garden.

Kate Dobson, museum manager, said: “We hope that all the changes will further enhance the visitor experience.

“Last year we welcomed 20,000 visitors including 33 school visits, and hope to attract more in 2023.

“The Museum is free to visit and a great place for an outing, especially when family budgets are stretched.”

The museum has a revolving 2023 planned programme of temporary exhibitions and installations in the Millennium Gallery.

The textile artwork exhibition ‘Outlook’ has just opened and was run until February 25.

An exciting ‘Summer of Science’ festival is also planned from July – September.

The popular walking tours will also continue.

There are five separate tours including a Town walk and Welsh Row walk.

They are perfect for both local residents and visitors to the area.

The Museum runs a monthly Coffee morning on the last Friday of the month (all welcome).

Dementia friendship group meets twice-monthly, and children’s drop-in workshops often run during the school holidays.

Those with an interest in local history should visit the Museum shop.

There are more than 100 local history books and booklets for sale, including the newly published ‘The Making of Nantwich in Six Maps’ and ‘The Story of Nantwich with 36 Objects’.

There is also a selection of second hand history books on sale.

The shop also stocks a wide variety of greetings cards and attractive gifts.

Entry to the Museum is free.

To find out more and to plan your visit, go to www.nantwichmuseum.org.uk

For further information contact Nantwich Museum on [email protected] or telephone 01270 627104.