Betty puts her feet up after 55 years serving Nantwich police

When Betty Chesters first joined Cheshire Police as a cleaner, Harold Wilson was Prime Minister and man still hadn’t landed on the moon!

Now, 55 years later, the 83-year-old has taken well-earned retirement after working at Nantwich Police Station since 1967.

She started at the old station on Welsh Row before moving to Beam Street and is renowned for her cooked breakfasts and making tea and toast for officers.

Speaking about her service, Betty said: “It doesn’t feel like it has been that long.

“I’ve always worked with a bunch of lovely people and that’s what I’ve really enjoyed.

“You have to keep going and make sure you stay active. I’ve loved every minute of it and will miss all the people at the station.

“I’ll still pop in to make sure they are keeping it clean and tidy.

“I’ll be at a loss now I’ve retired. I do go on holiday quite a bit so I’ll need to plan more trips.

“My last holiday was to Ibiza and I do enjoy cruises too, so I’ll need to book my next one.”

Betty worked all through the pandemic without missing a single day.

She was also handed a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Constabulary’s ACE Awards in 2016.

She officially retired on January 2, and on January 5 her colleagues in Nantwich arranged a surprise party to give her a special send off.

PC Sarah Marson said: “Betty has been the glue at Nantwich which has kept us all together and we will all miss her.

“She is one of a kind.

“The station is always spotless because everyone respects her so much and looks after everything.

“We all love her to bits and it was great to be able to give her a proper send off.”

Chief Constable Mark Roberts presented Betty with a Constabulary plaque and glass to mark her retirement and said: “To reach 55 years of service is an incredible achievement and something Betty should be extremely proud of.

“I know all the staff at Nantwich are extremely fond of her, and we wish her all the best for her retirement.”

Local Policing Supt Claire Jesson added: “On behalf of everyone working in the east of the county I’d like to say a huge thank you to Betty for her service and wish her well for her retirement.”