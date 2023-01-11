Busy Coole Lane to close for 10 weeks for culvert works

Busy Coole Lane connecting Nantwich and Audlem is to close for up to 10 weeks for culvert works.

Cheshire East says they need to close the road for essential works where Finnaker Brook flows under the lane.

Highways say it requires a full culvert replacement programme, and a 24-hour road closure for 10 weeks.

A CEC Highways spokesperson said: “In order for the works to take place safely, a 24-hour road closure will be in place on Coole Lane between Sunny Side Touring Park and the canal bridge for approximately 10 weeks.

“The works are essential to restore and maintain the culvert and will involve the replacement of the entire structure.

“We understand that there is no right time to undertake these works, and this has been planned to try to minimise disruption to residents, businesses and members of the travelling public.”

A diversion route has been set up on CEC’s road network portal, which you can view here

“Local businesses remain open and access allowed where possible via diversion routes,” say CEC.

“Delays are expected and motorists should plan journeys accordingly.

“No pedestrian/cyclist access due to the restricted nature of the site and high risk activities.”

(Main pic from Google Maps)