14 hours ago
Plans submitted to demolish former Nantwich restaurant on Welsh Row
16 hours ago
Cheshire East funding bid for two new special needs schools
1 day ago
Nantwich Town clinch new signings to boost squad
1 day ago
Warning over dumped batteries after fires in CEC bin lorries
2 days ago
Cheshire East residents need photo ID to vote in May elections
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Busy Coole Lane to close for 10 weeks for culvert works

in Environment / Human Interest / News January 11, 2023
Finnaker Brook, Coole Lane

Busy Coole Lane connecting Nantwich and Audlem is to close for up to 10 weeks for culvert works.

Cheshire East says they need to close the road for essential works where Finnaker Brook flows under the lane.

Highways say it requires a full culvert replacement programme, and a 24-hour road closure for 10 weeks.

A CEC Highways spokesperson said: “In order for the works to take place safely, a 24-hour road closure will be in place on Coole Lane between Sunny Side Touring Park and the canal bridge for approximately 10 weeks.

“The works are essential to restore and maintain the culvert and will involve the replacement of the entire structure.

Finnaker Brook
Finnaker Brook – pic by CEC

“We understand that there is no right time to undertake these works, and this has been planned to try to minimise disruption to residents, businesses and members of the travelling public.”

A diversion route has been set up on CEC’s road network portal, which you can view here

“Local businesses remain open and access allowed where possible via diversion routes,” say CEC.

“Delays are expected and motorists should plan journeys accordingly.

“No pedestrian/cyclist access due to the restricted nature of the site and high risk activities.”

(Main pic from Google Maps)

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.