Cheshire East funding bid for two new special needs schools

Cheshire East Council has applied for funding to set up two new free schools for children with special educational needs, writes Belinda Ryan.

If the bid is successful, it could create an extra 120 places for pupils in the borough with special educational needs (SEN)

The council has earmarked Cledford House in Middlewich (pictured) and land on the Giants Wood housing development in Congleton as potential sites for the new schools.

It submitted the application to the Department for Education’s “special free school programme for local authorities” in October.

A report due to go before Monday’s (January 16) meeting of the children and families committee states: “If successful, having two further SEN special schools will provide an additional 120 in-borough places which will reduce the dependency on high-cost independent provisions.”

If the application is successful, the 60-place Middlewich school would be for children and young people with needs relating to social, emotional and mental health (SEMH).

The report states: “In recent years we have seen a significant increase in the requirement for special school places for early years children, especially around primary need of social emotional and mental health.

“Currently, 25% of the 3,834 EHCPs (education, health and care plans) are identified for SEMH, and it is on this basis that this application has been put in.”

The 60-place Congleton school would be for pupils with autism spectrum condition (ASC).

The report says there has also been a significant rise in the requirement for special school places for early years children, especially around primary need of ASC.

Cledford House, on Long Lane South, in Middlewich, is owned by the council and was previously a school, but in recent years has been used for offices.

The current occupants are due to vacate the building in the next six months.

The site at Giants Wood has not yet been transferred to the council but is identified in the local plan and has been included in a Section 106 agreement with the council for the inclusion of a school.

It will accommodate a one-form entry primary school and a 4-19 special school.

If the council is successful with these applications, the capital required for building would be provided by the DfE.

The council would be required to fund each pupil, but that would be cheaper than paying for the children to be educated at independent specialist schools outside the borough.

It is estimated it could be £35,700 a year less for each pupil.

The children and families committee will be asked on Monday to agree to provide indemnity if one or both schemes are successful.

This is needed in case of any ‘abnormal site development’ costs.

The meeting takes place on Monday, January 16, at Cheshire East Council’s Westfields HQ at Sandbach at 12.30pm.

