FEATURE: 4 reasons to take a shower each morning

If you are the kind of person who takes a shower each day, you’ll fall into one of two camps; you’ll either shower first thing in the morning, or you’ll do it at night.

This latter group might think they’ve chosen well because a shower will help them relax after a long day, but the fact is that if you’re going to have a shower, having one in the morning is the better choice.

Read on to find out why this is.

Better Skin

When you take regular showers, your skin will be healthier.

That’s because you’re washing away the dead skin and pollutants that stick to you, helping your pores stay unclogged and your skin stay fresh.

So you might think doing this in the evening makes sense; after all, you’re washing away the problems of the day in a very literal sense.

Studies have shown, however, that a shower in the morning is more helpful when it comes to your skin’s health, and acne especially seems easier to combat with morning showers.

If you add something like Differin gel from chemistclick.co.uk, it’s even better.

Plus, a morning shower allows the skin’s oils to balance better through a combination of the hot water and your hormones at that time of day.

Your skin will be clearer and less oily as a result.

Ease Stress And Anxiety

It has been mentioned above how evening showers can be used to de-stress after a hard day, but the same can be said of a morning shower.

In this case, however, you can de-stress ahead of your day, helping you start things off in a more positive frame of mind.

If you are feeling stressed to begin with, everything around you will become stressful.

If you feel relaxed and at ease, as you will after a good morning shower, everything around you will feel much better and easier to deal with.

So starting the day with a shower will put you in the right mood to be happier and have a better day all around.

Better Immunity

Amazingly, a shower in the morning will do more to enhance your immune system than a shower at night.

The shower helps your body produce new white blood cells (it’s the stimulation of the water hitting the skin that does this).

These white blood cells are what the body uses to fight disease and infection, so they are extremely important.

When you have a good number of them, your immune system is strengthened, and you’re less likely to become unwell.

You might think this would happen at any time you had a shower, but the reality is that bodies and the biological clock within them mean that only morning showers have this effect.

This is because certain hormones and chemicals are present in the morning that aren’t there at night, and these are what help to produce more white blood cells.

More Energy

This reason for having a morning shower is probably the one that makes the most sense to the most people – it gives you energy.

This is why it’s far better to enjoy a lovely shower first thing in the morning rather than at night.

You want energy for the day ahead, not just before you go to bed.

So, the best thing you can do if you want to bathe daily and you have a certain time of day in which this can be done is to choose wisely.

If you only have time in the morning, a shower is best. If you need to wash in the evening, try a bath instead.

It will help you get ready for sleep much more easily.

