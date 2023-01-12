7 hours ago
Bentley to lay off 87 agency workers despite record sales
1 day ago
Plans submitted to demolish former Nantwich restaurant on Welsh Row
1 day ago
Cheshire East funding bid for two new special needs schools
2 days ago
Nantwich Town clinch new signings to boost squad
2 days ago
Warning over dumped batteries after fires in CEC bin lorries
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Willaston in mourning after death of Councillor Colin Todd

in Village News / Willaston & Rope January 12, 2023
councillor colin todd death willaston

A popular councillor in Willaston who has served for almost 20 years, has died suddenly.

Colin Todd, vice chairman of Willaston Parish Council, passed away on Sunday (January 8).

Cllr Craig Bailey, chairman of Willaston Parish Council, said: “It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of The Vice-Chairman of the Council, Councillor Colin Todd.

“Willaston now enters a period of civic mourning to mark the passing of The Vice-Chairman.

“Flags at the the War Memorial, Mike Heywood Green and also at Willaston Primary Academy and Willaston Social Club are all at half-mast out of respect for Councillor Todd’s dedicated service to the Council and to the community.”

Cllr Todd joined the council in 2004 and served as vice-chairman for many years.

He became acting chairman from January-May 2011.

He was chairman of the Willaston in Bloom Committee for several years and was the vice-chair of the Neighbourhood Planning Group 2015-17.

Cllr Todd’s wife passed away in 2021. He leaves behind a son and daughter.

His funeral service will take place on January 24 at 3.30pm at Crewe Crematorium.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.