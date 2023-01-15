Combermere Abbey to host delayed Platinum Jubilee concert

The medieval panelled library at Combermere Abbey near Nantwich is to host a special Platinum Jubilee event on January 20.

One hundred guests will enjoy a programme created by two local musical legends, conductor/composer John Moore and pianist/organist Richard James.

They will be supported by three world class performers – baritone Twm Tegid Brunton, soprano Holly Teague and mezzo-soprano Samantha Lewis.

The room, originally the Abbey refectory, began hosting events 30 years ago when owner Sarah Callander Beckett organised a series of concerts and lectures.

The concert will be the final event promoted by the Dodcutt-cum-Wilkesley Parish to celebrate the late Queen’s Jubilee Year.

During the past year, the Parish has raised money to support two community halls in Burleydam and Lightwood Green.

It has held a range of fundraising events such as a raffle, a quiz night and the Queens Green Canopy tree planting.

Sarah Callander Beckett said: “We are delighted to host this wonderful event at Combermere – with its centuries of parish connections, it is a privilege to support their amazing Jubilee year activities and to honour our late Queen.

“I am thrilled we can once again invite people into our home to enjoy this special occasion.”

Tickets cost £30 and include refreshments.

Doors open at 6.30pm and the concert begins at 7pm.

To book tickets email [email protected] and put Jubilee Concert in the heading.