Crewe and Nantwich wages 3.5% lower since Tories in power

Wages in Crewe and Nantwich have fallen by 3.5% since Conservatives came to power in 2010, claim the local Labour group.

They say analysis of ONS figures shows the wages in the constituency have fallen by an average of £1,089, resulting in a 3.5% cut.

Across the country as a whole, they say stats show real wages are down by an average of 5%, leaving people £1,600 a year worse off than they were in 2010.

If the economy had continued to grow at the same rate as it had been with the last Labour government, then there would be £30 billion more to spend on public services without having to raise a single tax.

Labour Cllr Connor Naismith (pictured), Cheshire East Councillor for Crewe West, said: “Working people in Crewe and Nantwich have been utterly failed by the Conservatives.

“The cost of living crisis is set to get even worse in the weeks and months ahead, and these figures prove that 13 years of Conservative economic failure have left us in a terrible position to weather the storm.

“The Tories’ total failure to build an economy that actually works in the interests of working people has left local people worse off than they were more than a decade ago.

“This government is out of touch and out of ideas.

“All they are offering families in Crewe and Nantwich is more of the same failed approach – low growth, low wages, high tax and failing public services.

“But Labour has a plan – Labour will stabilise our economy, and we will get it growing with our Green Prosperity Plan and an active partnership with British businesses.

“That means new jobs and fresh opportunities for places like Crewe and Nantwich.”

Kieran Mullan, Conservative MP for Crewe and Nantwich, said: “As always I am focused on what I can deliver locally.

“I helped setup the local Kickstart scheme, I held a virtual jobs fair as we came out of COVID, I helped Cheshire College secure £5 million to become a new institute of technology to bring in new skills training.

“I’ll keep focusing on what I can do.

“Next for me is delivering a geothermal project locally and making the most of HS2.

“Labour can focus on their party political press releases.”